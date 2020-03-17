This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak presents enough challenges for those that have homes and sufficient resources.

Those challenges are multiplied for those who do not have a home to “self-isolate” or quarantine.

Trying to meet that challenge is the New Hope Shelter on the campus of EmberHope Youthville on West Broadway.

The facility provides shelter and services for the homeless of Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties.

It will be the use of those volunteers that will be biggest change in the shelter’s operations during this emergency.

All volunteer training and events, as well as volunteer staffing, has been suspended through April 5.

While volunteers will still provide meals for the shelter, those meals will be dropped off at the shelter and served by the staff.

“We still want to provide services for those in need,” said James Wilson, the executive director of the shelter. “We want to provide services as usual for as many as possible, while ensuring the safety of our clients, staff and volunteers.”

Wilson said no clients of the shelter have shown symptoms of the illness.

If someone seeking shelter arrived showing symptoms of illness, Wilson said local EMS services would be notified and that person would be transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Wilson said the shelter does not have an adequate isolation area if someone develops an illness.

“We’ve been working with health officials about cleaning and sanitizing and trying to protect our clients as much as possible,” Wilson said. “Right now, we’re going to roll with it and take it day by day. We’ve been issued guidelines by the CDC and are trying to follow them.”

Wilson said the shelter normally serves between 20 and 25 clients and is currently close to capacity.

The shelter was founded in 2005 and moved to its current location in 2014. The group running the shelter reorganized in 2017 into New Hope Shelter Inc.

The shelter operates with a staff of two full-time and six part-time workers. According to the shelter’s Web site, more than 600 volunteers recruited from 26 area churches help staff the shelter and provide meals.