Gov. Laura Kelly added to the list of executive orders when it was announced that K-12 school buildings would close and in-person classes would stop for the rest of the school year.

School districts will be holding meetings over the next week and a half to come up with course plans and how to implement them for students.

For Dodge City USD 443, superintendent Fred Dierksen met Wednesday with cabinet members to work on plans for continued learning.

"This plan will need to be approved by state officials," USD 443 said. "It may take several days. We will continue to post updates as information is available, and as the situation changes, we will have a response team available to answer questions starting as early as next Tuesday."

One business that has not had changes is National Beef.

According to National Beef media contact Keith Welty, Dodge City and Liberal beef processing plants will continue to operate normal production schedules.

"National Beef employees and suppliers play an essential part in keeping the supply chain for U.S. fresh beef functioning normally," Welty said.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas' 1st District, who is a candidate for U.S. Senate, said the federal government is still tracking the outbreak and weighing all options.

"On Monday, President Trump announced his Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread, that includes several important measures that will go a long way in curtailing person-to-person contact and help flatten the curve on infection rates," Marshall said. "The President and his Coronavirus Task Force team are working around the clock and considering all options to ensure Americans remain safe and emerge from the outbreak."

Marshall urged residents to take Trump's recommendations seriously.

"No crowds larger than 10 should be gathering, and also closely watch the KDHE website. If you’re sick, stay home and call your doctor’s office," he said. "These next 15 days are the most critical in slowing the spread of the disease."

According to Marshall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ramped up production of test kits and hospitals will be receiving additional testing supplies this week.

"I have been in constant communication with both Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the private labs in the state to ensure we are doing all we can to prepare our clinicians and hospitals for additional testing requests from residents," Marshall said.

Adding to the social distancing was the announcement of closures and postponements for events and services on Wednesday in Dodge City.

The Senior Center is closed until further notice and Meals on Wheels will continue. Friendship Meals is carry-out only by reservation. The AMBUCS Auction scheduled for March 27 has been postponed until further notice. Final Friday for the month of March has been canceled.

Boot Hill Museum Boots and Beer Auction set for April has been moved to sometime this fall. A date will be announced later.

The April 15 Honor Flight for veterans to travel to Washington, D.C., has been moved to September.

Currently, Jetmore veteran Denny Bamberger is going on his trip in May if it is still available at that time.

