Dodge City Community College has issued changes starting next week because of the COVID-19 outbreak as precautionary measures are continuing to be set.

According to DCCC, spring break for students has been extended by two days to now include March 23-24.

"All faculty and other employees are expected to return to work on Monday, March 23 unless prior communication/arrangements have been made with a respective vice president or direct supervisor," DCCC president Harold Nolte said in a news release. "Employees should be alert for additional communication from the Human Resources Office and/or supervisors."

The DCCC COVID-19 Preparedness Team and the college administrative team announced the modifications on Wednesday.

Additionally, academic instruction will be transitioning to online delivery. Technical Education will modify delivery and course scheduling.

"The college has closed the Wellness Center, the Gibson’s Walking Track and all weight rooms based on guidance from health officials," Nolte said. "All official college travel has been suspended and personal travel by employees is discouraged."

DCCC employees who traveled out of state or internationally, including on cruises, are to be in contact with the college HR department.

As for students, they are to contact residence halls or residence hall director Margarita Morales.

Morales' number is 620-682-0863 and the residence hall number is 620-255-2872.

Contact will need to be made for expected travel times as screenings will need to be made in accordance with health official guidelines before they will be allowed to re-enter the residence halls.

"Students will be permitted to check out of the halls to return home if they clear the screening protocol," Nolte said. "International students or other students with extenuating needs (with prior approval from the VP of Student Affairs) that are unable to return home will be permitted to remain living in the Residence Halls at regular room and board rates.

"Food services will continue under altered schedules for Residence Hall students."

As per decisions made by the National Junior College Athletic Association, all Conquistador spring athletic competitions are canceled. This includes practices, season and postseason.

On Monday, March 23, operational schedules for the Adult Learning Center, the Testing Center and other college operations will be announced and full-time faculty coming back to campus Monday will begin training for transitioning courses to alternative delivery.

"Instructional vice presidents will communicate details to faculty over the remainder of Spring Break," Nolte said. "Faculty will contact students by Wednesday, March 25, with information regarding course delivery and scheduling."

Online courses already scheduled will continue as planned.

"The entire campus community is expected to continue to follow recommendations regarding cleaning and sanitizing protocols, social distancing and frequent hand washing," Nolte said. "All events, including from third party organizations, currently scheduled on campus are under review and decisions regarding cancellations will be forthcoming.“

Frequent updates will be placed on the www.dc3.edu website through the COVID-19 banner at the top of the homepage.

For more information or questions, DCCC is asking students, parents and community members to email covid@dc3.edu.

DCCC student social media accounts will also be updated frequently.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.