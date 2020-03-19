Shirley Jean Dean, 84, passed away March 16, 2020. She was born October 6, 1935 in Kinsley to William Lee and Bessie Leona Burcher Hargadine. Shirley married Joe Adison Dean in Clayton, N.M. on December 28, 1953.



Shirley worked as a secretary for Pratt High School for 19 years. She was a member of First Christian Church of Pratt. She enjoyed family and friends. .She enjoyed Puzzles, Sodoku, Crosswords and she loved reading mysteries and going antiquing.



She is survived by son, Scott (Brenda) Dean of Pratt; 2 daughters, Roxann (Jim) McKenzie of Fort Collins, CO, Candace (Alan) Jackson of Pratt, brother Les (Margie) Hargadine. Four grandsons, Shawn Jackson, Kyle Jackson, B.J. Dean, Skylar Dean; 2 grandaughters, Karli Garton, Taryn Conkle; 2 great grandaughters, Clara Jackson; June Jackson; 7 great-grandsons, Ryder Jackson, Austin Jackson, Petey and Ness Garton, Bryson, Owen and Nolan Conkle; .



Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dean; brother, Myron Hargadine; sister, Gloria Horne; father, William Lee Hargadine; mother, Bessie Leona Burcher.



Private family graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, Kansas with Jan Blasi officiating.

Funeral service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flower's, memorials may be made to Pratt Public Library, Pratt Public School Foundation and Interim Hospice in care of Larrison Funeral Home Pratt, Kansas. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.