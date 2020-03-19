Six individuals were arrested recently after the Ford County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in rural Ford County.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, at 1 p.m. March 18, the search warrant was executed with no injuries to those involved.

Those arrested in connection with the methamphetamine were:

• Dalida Hernandez, 54, in connection with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aggravated child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Fernando Santibanez-Noriega, 29, in connection with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aggravated child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Salvador Quinonez, 29, in connection with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aggravated child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested were Jesus Sanchez, 24, in connection with probation violation and possession of marijuana; Mauricio Diaz-Gonzales, 18, in connection with a failure to appear warrant; and Asante J. Borthwick, 22, in connection with probation violation.

The case has been turned over to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for official charges to be filed.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.