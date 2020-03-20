With blood drives being canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, the American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.

As of Tuesday, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled nationwide, resulting in about 86,000 fewer blood donations.

Joe Zydio, a spokesman for American Red Cross Blood Services, said measures have been implemented to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is known as COVID-19, at blood drive events.

These include screening staff and donors for fevers and creating proper social distancing.

Zydio said the beds set up for blood drives are being spaced farther apart than normal.

“We’re spreading those out even more,” he said.

Red Cross staff also are providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive and throughout the process and have increased efforts to disinfect equipment and surfaces, according to a news release.

People can schedule appointments to donate blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or using a Red Cross blood donor app.

Zydio recommends using these resources to verify a scheduled blood drive has not been canceled before heading out to the event.

