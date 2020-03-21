The Leavenworth Brush Site will reopen Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Griswold announced Friday that most city of Leavenworth facilities will remain closed until at least April 5. But the Brush Site, 1803 S. Second St., will reopen next week.

The Brush Site can be used for disposal of organic materials such as trees, branches, leaves and grass clippings.

When the Brush Site reopens, Leavenworth residents will be able to use the services for free for 30 days.

Griswold made the announcement Friday during an online town hall event.

City facilities currently are closed because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

But Griswold said the Brush Site “is pretty well isolated and lends itself to social distancing.”

City Manager Paul Kramer said the Brush Site will be resuming its normal hours of operation next week.