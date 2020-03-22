Laura Sidlinger suggests people coping with the coronavirus crisis look at this time of reduced movement and socialization "as if we had experienced a blizzard and services were reduced in our community."

"We would stay home, and spend time with our family," Sidlinger, the director of medical services for Topeka-based Valeo Behavorial Health Care, said this past week. "We would call and check on neighbors and make sure we all had our basic needs met."

Sidlinger talked this past week about ways people can cope with the current crisis. She and Pam Evans, director of marketing and development for the Family Service & Guidance Center, also shared information about effects the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, have had regarding the mental health services their agencies provide.

The Family Service & Guidance Center has suspended all its group services indefinitely and closed its main facilities at 325 and 327 S.W. Frazier Ave., though prescriptions continue to be filled at its pharmacy at 325 S.W. Frazier, Evans said in a news release.

She said FSGC has suspended all face-to-face services; however, it is providing many, but not all, services via telephone and video.

"We will continue to provide crisis services in person when appropriate, following COVID-19 safety precautions," Evans said.

FSGC continues to accept new clients, she added.

Sidlinger said the treatment teams at Valeo have "truly demonstrated creativity and out-of-the-box thinking in creating solutions that minimize treatment disruption."

She said Valeo serves about 7,000 adult costumers through options that include an outpatient facility; residential services for people receiving drug and alcohol treatment; long-term private residential care; and transitional houses, for which admissions are currently on hold.

As of Friday, Sidlinger said, Valeo had seen no increase in the number of people seeking services for the first time or in its number of current customers seeking crisis services.

Valeo has received some calls from consumers seeking to confirm the agency remains open and pose questions about the availability of early medication refills and what they can do to cope with the crisis, Sidlinger said.

She said Valeo has taken steps that include:

• Suspending group therapy, though individual outpatient appointments are continuing.

• Providing live video appointments to clients who have an email address and a device such as smart phone, iPad or computer with camera, which will allow for the client and the clinician to see each other and communicate live.

• Creating a secure and dedicated email customers may use to obtain refills from its primary care and mental health clinics, in an effort to decrease the number of incoming calls.

• Promoting social distancing by modifying or restricting its offerings regarding in-home support services. Case managers are not meeting in personal homes, but may meet outdoors or at an appropriate community location.

• Arranging for its Community Medication Outreach Program to leave three days’ worth of medications at a time for its clients, who are contacted by phone as often as twice a day to check on their status and remind them to take their medications.

• Continuing to make available face-to-face medication services and therapy appointments.

• And not allowing additional guests, including children, on-site at this time.

Valeo continues to allow visits to its locations from those considered to be "essential persons" such as case managers, care givers and support staff from day programs for special-needs consumers, Sidlinger said.

Meanwhile, she said, expressive therapists at Valeo have prepared "coping kits," which include various art supplies.

Sidlinger said people can make their own coping kit by gathering markers, crayons or other drawing tools; paper or pre-made design templates for coloring; and old magazines or newspapers, to cut out pictures or words and phrases for collages, which can be assembled with household glue.

"Music can also be used to distract and de-escalate anxiety," she said.

In addition, Valeo has temporarily closed the "Creations of Hope" gallery it maintains at 727 S. Kansas Ave., which is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health through the exhibition of art, said Aimee Copp-Hasty, Valeo’s corporate development director.

Sidlinger said Valeo continues to maintain a 24-hour crisis line at 785-234-3300 and have a crisis clinician available around the clock at its Crisis Center at 400 S.W. Oakley Ave.

People seeking to cope with the current crisis in this area are fortunate, Sidlinger said, in that weather conditions are expected to improve over the next week.

They will consequently be able to go outside and enjoy nature while continuing to practice social distancing, she said.

"Take a blanket outside and enjoy your lunch as a picnic," Sidlinger said. "Sit outside and enjoy a cup of coffee in the mornings. Look up at the stars in the evening before going to bed."

She added that physical activity is an important coping tool.

"One can go for a walk and still maintain adequate social distance of six feet from others," Sidlinger said.

She said Valeo has created a one-page fact sheet summarizing suggestions the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put forth for coping with stress and anxiety during the current crisis.

That fact sheet includes suggestions that people:

• Take care of their bodies, including taking deep breaths, stretching or meditating.

• Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.

• Make time to unwind and pursue activities they enjoy.

• Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media.

• Call their health care provider if stress gets in the way of their daily activities for several days in a row.