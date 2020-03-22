OUR OFFICE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED

As a precautionary measure and out of concern for our staff, families and community, The Salina Journal offices have temporarily closed.

Please check our website, www.salina.com, and our Facebook page for updates.

To place a classified ad, please call Debbie or Tiffany at 822-1440.

News items, cancellations, letters to the editor and obituaries may be sent to news@salina.com.

For circulation questions or to pay your subscription, 822-1467 or 1-800-827-6363, ext. 310.

Monday 23

No school for USD 305 students: 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

Salina Public Library is closed: all library events and meeting room reservations are canceled. 825-4624.

Salina Senior Center: groups and activities are canceled. Meals on Wheels will continue.

CityGo buses scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no peak routes running: Passengers must observe social distancing requirements. 81 Connection to run regular morning route (SB Link 1 and NB Link 1), but the Salina-Belleville-Salina (NB Link 3 and SB Link 3) route will only run in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. 785-826-1583 or www.salinacitygo.com.

VITA — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: has been canceled. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 785-827-1312.

USD 305 Free Grab-And-Go Food Sites: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Schilling, Sunset, Cottonwood and Oakdale elementary schools, South Middle School, Central High School and Heartland Early Education. Drive-through distribution of meals. Available to all children, ages 1-18 years. No sign-up, eligibility or paperwork required. Children must be present. Visit any site regardless of school attended. 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., via telephone conference. View on Salina Media Connection via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at www.salinatv.org. To participate, dial 785-621-0800 and enter participant code 782956 followed by #. To speak during the public forum or when the mayor requests public comment, dial *9 to alert the moderator. To view agenda, visit salina-ks.gov. 785-309-5735.

Salina School Board Community Meeting/Listening Session: has been canceled. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: has been canceled. Games will resume March 30.

Tuesday 24

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., via telephone conference. View on Salina Media Connection via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at www.salinatv.org. To participate, dial 785-621-0800 and enter participant code 782956 followed by #. To speak during the public forum or when the mayor requests public comment, dial *9 to alert the moderator. www.saline.org, 785-309-5825.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: has been canceled.

VITA — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: has been canceled. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 785-827-1312.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: has been canceled. 785-827-1312, livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina Housing Authority board meeting: has been canceled. 827-0441.

Salina School Board meeting: has been canceled. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Game Night: at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House has been canceled. 833-2235.