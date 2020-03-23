This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

Entering into a new week with COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout Kansas and the United States, the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the suspension of its spring marketing grant opportunity.

According to CVB manager Megan Welsh, the decision came due to the uncertainty with travel for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19.

"The Dodge City CVB is solely funded by the transient guest tax, a tax imposed on guests of hotels and other lodging facilities," Welsh said in a news release. "At this time, we do not know what the financial impact of the pandemic may be, and therefore we must remain fiscally responsible in order to serve our tourism industry in the months to come."

To work in tandem with the other locally offered grants through festivals, Mariah Funds and Why Not Dodge, the CVB Marketing Grant was formed in 2014 with the goal of funding projects for attractions, venues or those who hold events or promote activities in Ford County that attract overnight guests to the community.

The CVB aids local attractions and event coordinators in their efforts of getting the word out to prospective visitors to our community and to promote Dodge City and the area’s resources and assets to bring prospective tourists and convention and travel business to Dodge City.

For more information on the spring grant cycle, contact Welsh at 620-225-8191.

