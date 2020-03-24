This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

The 2020 census is continuing toward the July 31 deadline for Ford County, however, because of COVID-19 concerns, face-to-face activities have been delayed.

According to assistant Dodge City manager Ernestor De La Rosa, most homes in Dodge City, Bucklin, Wright, Ford and Spearville should have received the 2020 census invitation.

"For those households that have not received the census invitation because they receive their mail through a P.O. Box address, have lost it or simply did not received the invitation, you can still complete census questionnaire by visiting www.my2020census.gov and using your physical address instead of the Census ID," De La Rosa said. "It’s available in 13 different languages and it’s easy to complete."

Since COVID-19 has enacted social distancing, the 2020 census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone (English 1-844-330-2020 or Spanish 1-844-468-2020) or by mail if you received the hard copy questionnaire in the mail.

"Our goal is to achieve a complete count," De La Rosa said. "Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Be well and healthy."

For more information, contact De La Rosa by email at ernestord@dodgecity.org or call 620-225-8100.

An informational video on the census can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syg4zqb0iCU&feature=youtu.be.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.