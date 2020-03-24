Bánh mì is a Vietnamese term for all kinds of bread. The word is derived from banh (bread) and mi (wheat, also spelled mì in northern Vietnam). Bread, or more specifically, the baguette, was introduced by the French during its colonial period there. It is sometimes compared with a food item known as a “Vietnamese sandwich.”



The toppings include pickled carrots and/or radishes, sliced cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and thinly sliced ham. I cut a few corners and used prepacked julienned carrots and added some grated garlic. These burgers were full of flavor, and the contrasting textures of the toppings were amazing. You can use sliced French baguettes, hamburger buns or French-style hamburger buns.



Instead of a traditional bánh mì sandwich, this recipe uses many of the same ingredients, but in burger form. When you’re searching for a new burger to serve to family and friends, try this one. I believe it will be a hit.



Bánh Mì Burger

First, you will need to quick pickle your carrots and radishes:

• 1 1/2 cups of 1/8-inch thick matchstick cut carrots

• 4 medium radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

• 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1/4 cup white vinegar

• 1/4 cup warm water



Put the carrots and radishes in a medium bowl and sprinkle with sugar and salt. Using your hands, toss the vegetables in the salt and sugar to begin expelling the water from them. Let the vegetables rest for about 3 minutes. They will soften, and you will see liquid starting to pool in the bottom of the bowl. The vegetables are ready when they can bend easily without snapping in half, and they have lost about a third of their volume. Drain in a colander and rinse under cool water. Gently press down on the vegetables to express any additional water.



In the same bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the sugar, the vinegar and 1/4 cup of warm water, and stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the vegetables to the pickling liquid. The liquid should be covering the vegetables. Let sit for about 20 minutes while you prepare the burgers.



Burger ingredients:

• 1 pound ground pork

• 1 1/2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

• 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce

• 1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

• 1 large clove garlic, minced

• 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar



Combine the pork, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce, lime juice, garlic and sugar. Shape into four 4-inch-wide, 1/2 inch-thick patties and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.



Prepare a gas or charcoal grill or a grill pan at medium-high heat. Brush and oil the grates.



Place the burgers on the grill. Grill the first side about 4 minutes until grill marks form. Flip and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer reads 155 to 160 degrees F.



Remove the burgers from the grill and let rest on a plate. Loosely cover with foil. Place the buns on the grill and toast until grill marks form, about 1 minute.



Now to assemble the burgers, lightly spread mayonnaise on each side of the bun. Place one of the patties on the bottom bun. Layer the toppings in the following order: pickled carrots and radishes, thinly sliced English cucumbers, thinly sliced jalapeños, thinly sliced ham and cilantro.



Thanks to Fine Cooking for this great recipe.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.