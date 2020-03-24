Residents to keep electricity access

PRATT — A moratorium on city utility shutoffs will assure all Pratt residents have access to water, electricity and sanitation services as protection against coronavirus. Late fees will still apply, however.

Taking action at their regular meeting earlier this month at City Hall Council Chambers, Pratt City commissioners supported the moratorium implemented by City Manager Bruce Pinkall.

Commissioners also supported Pinkall in acting as the “one voice” for the city for all issues relating to COVID-19.

Pinkall said the City of Pratt website will be the go-to place for citizen inquiries regarding COVID-19 concerns and that it will be updated to provide new information as it becomes available, including what to do if sick.

The webpage will be available in English and Spanish, Pinkall said, and will be updated daily, even if there is no new information to report.

“People can check in and know what’s up,” Pinkall said.

Paying utility bills on line is an option that more residents are using and Pinkall said utility customers are being encouraged to pay on-line or pay by phone or to use the drop slot at the city hall.

Pinkall also said city staff are taking extra measures to sanitize work environments for safety of visitors and city employees with frequent wipe-downs of counters and restroom facilities.