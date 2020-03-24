This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Boot Hill Distillery has continued work to produce hand sanitizer for the community, and a second giveaway has been scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the distillery, 501 W. Spruce St., and at Victory Electric, 3230 N. 14th Ave.

The giveaway comes on the heels of giveaway events that took place this past Sunday when thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer were given to the community.

“We recognized the community's need for a hand cleanser, and since our distillery had the ability to produce the product, we knew it was something we could do to help our community,” said Boot Hill Distillery owner Hayes Kelman. “We were overwhelmed with the community’s positive response to our drive-up events last weekend and we are excited to help reach more people.”

The hand sanitizer was made through the World Health Organization's recommended handrub formula and with the help of many community entities. The distillery continued its production anticipating more than 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer will be made.

To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, the giveaway is drive-up only, and people are asked not to exit their vehicles. One bottle of hand cleanser per adult in the car will be given away, as long as supplies last.

Along with the distiller and Victory Electric, the hand sanitizer was also made possible by contributions from Kansas Corn, Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, Conestoga Energy, Western Plains Medical Complex, Conant Construction, Centera Bank, Nu Life Market, BlackJacks Liquor, Hilker Trucking and others.

Additional giveaways are still being planned going forward as product is made available.

According to Victory Electric, if businesses or organizations have a need for hand sanitizer, a request can be made at https://forms.gle/TAnoPFa1Sgr6C12H9.

Distribution will be based on the most urgent need.

Donations are also welcome at gf.me/u/xr59ng, but donations do not guarantee acquisition of product.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.