Feeding the heart of the community, Dodge City Public Schools’ Meal Delivery Service debuted on Monday, feeding over 1,200 kids on the first day implementing the system.

Dodge City Public Schools will be working Monday through Friday to make sure all children 18 and under, not just students, will receive a meal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free meals will be made available between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following schools, designated for curbside pickup: Central Elementary, Miller Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Ross Elementary and Comanche School.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meals will also be available via delivery by bus, ensuring that people on two different routes can receive food for their children.

The Orange Bus route follows: 11:15 a.m. Glenridge Estates, noon Ranchwood Estates, and 12:30 p.m. Happy Homes.

The White Bus Route will be 11 a.m. Green Acres, 11:30 a.m. Watersports Campgrounds, noon Countryside Manor/Prairie Village and 12:30 p.m. Lazy Acres.

Kerri Baker, public information officer for Dodge City Public Schools, said that starting Tuesday, the district will be working with law enforcement to maintain traffic flow and crowd control to help remedy first-day issues.

Additionally, to meet anticipated needs, more food will be made to limit the wait time for meals.

While the system is still in a learning curve, with the primary mission being to feed kids, it is going to grow and adapt as long as it is needed.

Baker said staff members are working on a means to give people with special needs easier access to meals as well and anticipates something soon to meet those demands.

“Currently we are serving these meals according to the protocols, outlined by the USDA,” said Baker. “They have to approve it and approve the way we hand out those meals, but our director of nutrition is going see if there is a way, we can accommodate those special needs.”

While meals are completely free of charge, it is a strong requirement that children must be present in order for them to receive one, since the food being prepared is for them, so they do not go hungry.

Information as it updates, including schedule and location, is also available at www.usd443.org.