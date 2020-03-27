The Ottawa school district’s plan for continuous learning is not set in stone, Dr. Ryan Cobbs, Ottawa school superintendent, said.

"This is a fluid [situation] and will continue to change as new information and expectation comes available to us," Cobbs said.

The school district has information related to the coronavirus and the continuous learning plan at covid19@usd290.org.

Cobbs said the district is following guidelines from the Kansas Department of Education.

"USD 290 is committed to providing a combination of instructional models through non-technology resources, virtual platforms, and possibly face-to-face for our students to meet their learning needs," he said. "Our goals for Pre-K students are to equip our parents with activities they can do with their children that will continue to develop their Kindergarten readiness skills. Our goals for K-8 students are to maintain learning to this point as well as focus on fourth quarter critical standards for reading and math. Our goals for 9-12 students are to focus on critical standards for students to demonstrate competency in order to receive credit in their courses and understand that students may demonstrate these competencies differently."

The teachers met this past week to work on the details of their classes and delivery of the materials to the students.

"We will have a great plan in place," Cobbs said. "Our teachers are amazing. We have an opportunity to do something great with our staff."

Here are the individual school plans:

OHS

All grades will use existing technology via the Cyclone Connect 1:1 program that provides a Chromebook to each student. All teachers will be providing their lessons both in packet form and in digital form as needed. All grades will utilize Google Classroom to track assignments.

Teacher contact will be through emails and Google Classroom messages as well as direct phone calls and Zoom video meetings as needed.

OMS

All grades will use existing technology via Whirlwinds 1:1 program that provides a Chromebook to each student. All teachers will be providing lessons both in packet form and in digital form as needed. All grades will utilize Google Classroom to track assignments.

Teacher contract will be through emails and Google Classroom messages as well as direct phone calls and Zoom video meetings as needed.

Elementary

The delivery method will be in various forms for each grade.

Pre-K — Packet, calendar of activities, some video one-on-ones.Kindegarten — Packet-based instruction with technology resource options.First — Packet-based instruction, suggested technology resource options.Second — Packet-based instruction with other technology resource options.Third — Packet-based instruction, Google Classroom.Fourth — Packet-based instruction to start, transition to online learning for those that choose to use video lessons and Google Classroom.Fifth — Packet and Online instruction and Google Classroom.

Teacher contact will be through methods their classroom has used to for communication such as: Class Dojo, email, Zoom, Google Hangouts Meet, Bloomz and phone calls.

Under this format, students will not be required to spend a full day of learning. KSDE recommended guidelines are:

• Pre-K: 30 minutes.

• K-1: 45 minutes.

• 2-3: 60 minutes.

• 4-5: 90 minutes.

•6-12: 30 minutes per teacher (3 hours max in one day).

•Electives/Specials — Suggested time frames are part of the total recommended time frames of the continuous learning load for all classes.