Alan Alexis Avila Alvarado, 1612 W 4th Ave, DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, must serve 48 hours RCDC, must complete alcohol evaluation and follow recommendations

Terrence Ray Boyd, 1010 W 18th Ave, operate with no drivers license, $164 fines and fees

Jessica Renee Crowe, 511 N Poplar St, criminal trespass, $204 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

John Patrick Flaherty, 584 2nd Ave, Claflin, criminal damage to property, $379 fines and fees, 15 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Stacy Lynn Henrici, 1006 W 11th Ave, disorderly conduct; $129 fines and fees, 10 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Kenneth W Moore Jr, 1030 E Avenue B, assault, $89 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year, if served, sentence to run consecutive to any other case; assault, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year; disorderly conduct language, 15 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Jeffrey Tomas Patterson, 1707 E Blanchard Ave, criminal trespass; personally communicated by owner, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year, no entry upon dollar tree

Catherine Annmarie Robertson, 521 E 6th Ave, theft, $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered

Anthany Jon Roth, 1801 E 26th Ave, assault, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, must continue counseling at horizons; domestic battery, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, must continue counseling at horizons

William Leon Shumway Jr, 700 W 30th Ave, public intoxication, $154 fines and fees, 10 days jail, suspended for 1 year