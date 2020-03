Fort Hays State University (FHSU) has named 21 students to serve as VIP Student Ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic school year. Six returning ambassadors will be joined by 15 new ambassadors.

Ambassadors serve as official representatives for FHSU at a variety of special events, including homecoming, athletic activities, presidential dinners and other gatherings. Students must be full-time undergraduate students with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and be able to assist with nine to 10 events per year.

Area students named as ambassadors include Zoe Cooper, of Abilene; Ryan Stanley, of Bennington; Isabel Rosales and Kellyn Wahlmeier, of Colby; Haley Reiter, of Ellis; Jeanae Brungardt, of Ellsworth; Sierra Eichman, of Hays; and Audra Boerger, of McPherson.

For more information on the VIP Student Ambassadors, contact Janette Meis at 785-628-4232 or j_meis@fhsu.edu.