Gov. Laura Kelly reappointed Charles Peckham, Paula Shawn Herrick, James Triplett, Lisa Disbrow and Wayne Blackbourn, and appointed James Teutsch and Charlotte Weiss, to the Solid Waste Grants Advisory Committee.

The Committee reviews competitive grant applications and establishes project priority lists for each fiscal year based upon the availability of funds.

“Our ability to keep our communities and environment clean is contingent on the team we have in place to support these efforts,” Kelly said. “I’m certain the team I’ve appointed is the right one for the job.”

Teutsch, of Salina, has been appointed to a seat representing a city government. He is operations manager for City of Salina Public Works Department.