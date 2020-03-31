This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

As of March 30, considering the recent stay-at-home order, Central Station Bar and Grill will no longer allow dine-in service.

Instead it is offering carryout, curbside pickup and delivery options.

The real service, though, is that Dodge City senior citizens will get their meals delivered free of charge.

While several stores like Walmart and Dillons have been making sure senior citizens have designated shopping times, a lot of them are still having trouble leaving their homes and getting food and groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just want to make sure our elderly aren’t sitting at home scared and hungry,” said Albert Vazquez, owner and operator of Central Station. “So we’ll do what we can to feed them.

“I was thinking of my mother-in-law, and while she’s here with us, she’s fine, but if she was living by herself, how scared she could be.”

Vazquez said the idea is that whenever delivery drivers are out, Central Station will be open to calls from seniors or people who know of seniors in need of food, and then they can arrange for a hot meal to be brought to those in need.

The delivery service is also a way for all Central Station employees to continue working.

“I have not sent any employees home,” said Vazquez. “This allows me to give them as many hours as I can, for as long as I can.”

While originally the goal was to feed 10-15 people every other day, with recent donations, Central Station’s ambitions have gone up.

Vazquez wants to let people know that Central Station isn’t asking for people to donate but will accept donations from people if offered.

Central Station Bar and Grill is located at 207 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. and can be contacted at 620-225-1176 for orders and more information. People are encouraged to call if they know of any senior citizen in need of a meal.

Delivery orders for paying customers are credit card only with a $3 delivery fee within city limits and will only apply to orders over $10 plus tax.

Central Station's revised hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Updates and information are also available on the Central Station Bar and Grill Facebook page.