Amid growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodge City Raceway Park will remain silent throughout the month of April.

The world-class dirt-track racing facility in southwest Kansas suspended operations indefinitely on March 17.

Adhering to regulations and guidelines set forth by local, state and national entities, no events will take place at Dodge City Raceway Park in April.

This includes Friday’s scheduled URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car opener along with the April 18 Stock Car Shootout and the opening two rounds of Little DCRP competition on April 5 and April 19.

The $1,000-to-win IMCA Stock Car Shootout has been reset for Saturday, July 18, accompanied by a full card of championship racing action including Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Track officials, along with city, state and national officials, will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as available.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, at 11322 110 Road.

For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.