Michael Barnes, 29, was arrested on March 28 with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts that stem from several incidents that allegedly occurred in February and March 2020 in Ford County.

According to the Ford County Attorney's Office, Barnes faces the felony count of aggravated intimidation of a victim and aggravated domestic battery from an alleged incident on Feb. 14.

According to the complaint filed at Ford County District Court on March 30, it alleges Barnes “knowingly impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat, neck or chest of a person Barnes had been involved in a relationship with or a family or household member."

The act led to the charge of aggravated domestic battery.

The complaint added that a charge of aggravated intimidation of a victim followed from the same Feb. 14 incident.

The two misdemeanor charges of criminal restraint and domestic battery on Barnes come from an alleged incident on March 24, according to the complaint.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the penalty for aggravated intimidation of a victim, a level 6 person felony, is 17-46 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to a $300,000 fine. The penalty for aggravated domestic battery, a level 7 person felony, is 11-34 months in KDOC and up to a $100,000 fine.

The penalty for criminal restraint, a class A person misdemeanor, is up to one year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine. The penalty for domestic battery, a class B person misdemeanor, is up to six months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

