People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Linda Lee Stringer, 58, in connection with aggravated battery, 4/1.

Allan Joe Burgess, 43, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, aggravated assault, 4/1.

Michael Williams Gilmore, 29, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/1.

Dede Marie Goodman, 34, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/1.

Pernell Adam Mack Jr., 35, in connection with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, 4/1.