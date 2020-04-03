This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Following two successful distribution days in Dodge City as well as multiple events in neighboring communities, Boot Hill Distillery surpassed its original goal of filling 2,500 4-ounce bottles of its house-made hand sanitizer.

The communities of Copeland, Ingalls, Montezuma, Bucklin, Spearville, Cimarron, Jetmore and Ford have all received hand sanitizer through Boot Hill Distillery’s partnership with Victory Electric.

In the past week, though, most of its efforts have been spent filling large requests for first responders, hospitals, nursing homes, home care and other medical requests.

In addition to the 4-ounce bottles of World Health Organization Recommended Handrub Formula 1 hand sanitizing agent, the distillery has also begun production of 250 gallon jugs.

"To date we have filled 30,000 4-ounce bottles and 250 gallon jugs," said Hayes Kelman, owner of Boot Hill Distillery. "We currently have enough capacity to bottle a total of more than 40,000 4-ounce bottles and 500 gallons of bulk jugs."

They are still working with other partners in surrounding areas to host distribution days and will announce on social media as each is planned and will increase production based on funding received. Questions can be directed to info@boothilldistillery.com.

Contributors wanting to help continue the efforts of getting product to as many people as possible, can give donations directly to Boot Hill Distillery by contacting them at 620-371-6309.

Donations can also be forwarded to Boot Hill Distillery’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/bhdhandrub.com.

Other charitable contributions can be made through the Rural Education Workforce Alliance.

For more information on this, contact Joann Knight at jknight@dodgedev.org or Kyla Keller at 620-227-9501 or kkeller@dodgedev.org.