Before it switched to making hand sanitizer to fight the COVID-19 virus, Boot Hill Distillery made liquor as originally intended, and its work paid off.

American Craft Spirits Association announced recently that Boot Hill Distillery's vodka was the gold medal winner and Best in Class vodka at the 2020 American Craft Spirits Awards.

The awards were broadcast digitally and added to the growing accolades the distillery has gathered in its short time in operation.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to receive this recognition of our work, especially at a time like this,” said Hayes Kelman, CEO of Boot Hill Distillery. “This further validates our efforts to provide a new standard of quality in distilled spirits and we hope it enables more people to discover and enjoy this beverage at home.”

The distillery has since shifted its focus to helping its community with World Health Organization Recommended Handrub Formula 1 free of charge.

“We have been laser focused on producing, bottling, and distributing hand cleanser for those who need it most in the state of Kansas to combat COVID-19,” said Lee Griffith, the distillery’s director of sales. “Getting this award is a major shot in the arm and inspires us to keep looking up and moving forward.”

For more information on Boot Hill Distillery’s award-winning vodka, visit www.boothilldistillery.com/vodka.

For more information on the American Craft Spirits Awards, visit https://americancraftspirits.org/programs/judging/2020-american-craft-spirits-awards/.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.