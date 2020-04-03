This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Ford County.

According to Ford County officials, public health has been working through the investigation and identifying contacts.

"The individual is quarantined and cooperative. Please continue practicing proper personal hygiene and hand-washing procedures," Ford County officials said. "Updates will be provided via the Ford County Facebook page, Ford County website and Ford County press releases.

"This is not a reason for or time to panic. Please understand that we have a dedicated, highly trained and experienced staff and community partners, so we will weather whatever storm is in front of us."

According to the KDHE website, the diagnosis was confirmed on April 2 with the person showing an onset date of symptoms on March 25.

However, the KDHE said that illnesses might not yet be reported because of the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to KDHE.

As of April 3, the KDHE has posted that 32 tests have been conducted in Ford County.

The tests were performed by the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories and private labs who reported to the KDHE.

