With the success of Prime on the Nine’s Project Dinner initiative debut on March 29 and the launch of its second site on April 1, it has confirmed that it will run two meal distribution sites for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two locations are Quick Draw Oil Change on 1103 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. and Erv’s Body Ship on 1409 W. McArtor Road.

Prime on the Nine began distributing free meals at Erv’s Body Shop at the same time as the original site, Quick Draw Oil Change, and will continue to operate out of both locations from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.

“The need is great,” said Bonnie Austin, a member of Wilroads Gardens Christian Church and participating organizer, about the first day. “We had given away 100 meals in about 15 minutes.”

Project Dinner’s goal is still to provide between 200 and 300 free meals to those in dire need of food, but it still needs more sponsors and donations to accomplish this on a routine basis.

Wilroads Gardens Christian Church manages all funds for Project Dinner.

Sponsors and other donors can make checks payable to Wilroads Gardens Christian Church and are instructed to write “Project Dinner” in the subject line.

Donors can call 620-408-6576 and Project Dinner representatives will pick up checks, or they can be mailed to 2800 Westview Ave.

Alternatively, people can donate through PushPay, after texting “wilroads” to 77977 and receiving a text back with a link to access a secure giving portal.

In the dropdown menu of giving options, donors will find “Project Dinner - Covid 19 Service” and can proceed from there.