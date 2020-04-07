This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

As small local businesses are feeling the unprecedented pressures from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, the City of Dodge City and Ford County are offering financial assistance through a Community Development Block Grant, or Revolving Loan Funds, under the Economic Development Category.

These funds are subject to availability and will be in the form of a short-term loan, that must be used by functioning businesses for working capital needed to retain jobs.

Working capital is defined as salaries and wages, inventory purchase, utilities, rent, insurance payments and other relevant finances.

Jobs retained must meet the 51% low-to-moderate income requirement of the CDBG/RLF program.

For the Low to Moderate Income form to see if they qualify for these funds, businesses can contact, Joann Knight, executive director for Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation.

Businesses will receive help with the two-page application, that will then be sent in to Great Plains Development so the loan can be packaged.

The terms of the loans in local respective communities, will be three years at 1% interest with a waiver of the principle the first six months.

Dodge City, Spearville and other Ford County businesses qualify for these funds.

Taxing entities do have a limited amount of funds that can be applied for and will be submitted for approval by the respective commissions.

The Kansas Department of Commerce released these guidelines and terms on March 19, to better understand how the system works:

-Loans must be used for working capital.

-The term of the loan shall be three years or less – the term is determined by the city/county.

-The interest rate can be determined at the local level but must be less than 4%.

-Money loaned, when re-paid, will be returned to owner’s accounts.

-City/county can provide financial assistance in the form of a grant rather than a loan but be mindful that will reduce the amount in personal CDBG Revolving Loan Fund accounts.

-Complete the Job Certification Form to prove 51% of the persons impacted are LMI at retention.

-Cities/Counties do not need to require matching funds.

-Cities/Counties do not need to require collateral.

-Maximum Loan is $35,000 per job retained.

-Minimal paperwork is encouraged, and cities/counties should develop a one- or two-page application for the loan request from the business.

-Job retentions will need a letter from the company/business attesting the company is either shut down or will be shut down due to COVID-19.

-Public Notice of Fund Availability has been reduced to 24 hours. Posting at City Hall, as well as local radio or TV, is allowed.

For additional information or to request an application, contact the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation by phone at 620-227-9501 or email Knight at jknight@dodgedev.org or Riley Willhoit at rwilhoit@dodgedev.org.

All applications will be submitted to their governing body for approval.