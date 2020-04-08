Anyone walking into a Topeka Community Action location two weeks ago would have had a slightly different experience than what they will have today.

Those utilizing the service would have met with a staff member who would have guided them through a variety of services the nonprofit provides.

"Everything from early childhood education, adult education, financial literacy, affordable housing and basic needs services like rent and utility assistance, food and access to things that we all need on a daily basis, but some of us have more difficulty than others getting," Tawny Stottlemire, executive director of Community Action, said Wednesday at the organization’s new pop-up location.

While Community Action’s capacity to provide those services hasn’t changed, its ability to do so with an open-door policy has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to a Capitol Federal and Community Action partnership, the organization is now able to continue serving the community through a drive-thru station.

The drive-thru pop-up is located at 2915 S.W. Wanamaker Road in a vacant Capitol Federal building.

The pop-up station is in part funded and supported by the Topeka Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Topeka and the Community Resources Council.

The Community Care station is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Stottlemire said Community Action plans to operate the facility through July.

"Through the center, we have the capacity to fill out applications, get information that’s necessary for the programs and services that Community Action and your local nonprofit organizations like us provide through a drive-thru service," Stottlemire said. "We also have a foyer that allows us to exchange goods and services without contact and to sanitize and disinfect in between each visit."

Private offices will be available for those customers who need internet access.

Stottlemire emphasized that people must make an appointment before arriving at the facility. Those wanting to make an appointment should call 785-836-4500. There will also be an information-only drive-thru lane.

According to Joe Hoytal, president of the Community Action board and chief lending officer at Capitol Federal, financial contributions can be made through the information lane.

Other donations that can currently be accepted include unopened diapers and gift cards. Community Action can’t accept unopened goods, clothing or furniture from the public.

People entering the facility must have their temperature checked and wear a moisture-barrier mask and gloves. No more than 10 people are allowed inside at a time.

"Each morning, each evening, every hour and after each individual use of equipment, our team follows a very stringent cleaning and disinfectant routine," Stottlemire said. "Keyboards are covered with a protective and disposable wrap and Plexiglas barriers will be in place for any person-to-person meeting."

Stottlemire said Community Action’s doors are open to anyone, "whether you’ve been in poverty before or not, whether you’ve been in a low-income family or not."

"If your income, your job loss, your situation has made you fearful about your basic needs or being able to access services that you need, call us," she said.