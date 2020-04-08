This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

On Wednesday, Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert confirmed a second COVID-19 case in Ford County.

The confirmation comes close to a week after the first Ford County resident was confirmed with the virus. The previous case that had been confirmed in the county was from an out-of-state visitor and not a resident.

"Ford County has a second in-county case of COVID-19," Gilbert said. "This case has been confirmed by a reference lab, which means Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not yet confirmed it through their lab processes.

"We feel it is important to let you all know before KDHE provides their daily report. At this time, we will not release any information regarding the case other than the age range. The individual is between the ages of 20 and 40 years old."

Gilbert reiterated the continued practice of social distancing, proper hand-washing techniques and stay-at-home procedures.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., announced $15 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support 18 community health centers across Kansas and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment through the CARES ACT.

"Community health centers are on the frontlines of our fight against COVID-19 and remain critical to our ability to stop the spread of this virus," said Moran in a news release. "I have been urging the administration to move quickly to make relief provided in Phase III available to our state, and these resources will provide timely support to Kansas health centers."

