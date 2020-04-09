The 16th Judicial District Chief Judge E. Leigh Hood announced he will be retiring on June 1.

With more than 20 years as a judge, Hood was first elected as a district judge in 2000 before being appointed a chief judge in 2019.

"It is my hope the communities I served will judge me as a person who came to work every day and did the best job that I could do to be fair and just under the law when deciding the cases in front of me," Hood said in a news release from the Office of Judicial Administration in Topeka.

A Kansas native, Hood grew up on a family farm near Bucklin and is a Wichita State University graduate with a criminal justice degree. He graduated from the Washburn University School of Law in 1982.

From 1982 to 1989, Hood was an assistant county attorney in Ford County before becoming county attorney.

Hood and his wife will be moving to the Kansas City area after retirement.

"I will definitely miss my colleagues and all of the court staff in the six counties that I served," Hood said. "They have become like a second family to me. I wish nothing but the best for all of them as they continue working for our residents.

"I especially wish to thank my wife and two daughters for all their support. Without them, none of this would have been worth it.”

According to the Office of Judicial Administration, district judges in the 16th Judicial District are elected by partisan ballot.

State statute requires the governor to appoint a replacement when an incumbent leaves before his or her term of office expires.

Hood was last elected to a four-year term in 2016.

The 16th Judicial District consists of Ford, Clark, Comanche, Gray, Kiowa and Meade counties.

