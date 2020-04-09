Manor of the Plains recently announced the winning artists in its annual Art is Ageless juried competition.

“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said John VanHook, executive director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of artists age 65 and older. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”

The winners of the Manor of the Plains Art is Ageless juried competition are:

• Mary Anne Hendrix, won the Best in Show professional competition for her piece, “Storyteller.”

• Deloris Werner, won the Best in Show amateur competition for her piece, “Bride Doll & Wedding Dress.”

• Sarah Schaeffer, won the Judge’s Choice professional competition for her piece, “Afternoon Tea.”

• Carl Fieser, won the Judge’s Choice amateur competition for his piece, “African Mask.”

• Sharon DeMers, won the Christmas amateur competition for her piece, “Christmas Top Hat.”

• Joanne Clark, won the Drawing amateur competition for her piece, “Mowgli the Mutt.”

• Cynthia Billinger, won the Fiber Arts amateur competition for her piece, “A Pair of Incomparable Swans.”

• Patrycia Ann Herndon, won the Mixed Media/Crafts professional competition for her piece, “Persimmon Tree.”

• Deloris Werner, won the Mixed Media/Crafts amateur competition for her piece, “Bride Doll & Wedding Dress.”

• Lilli Peters, won the Needlework professional competition for her piece, “ABChristmas.”

• Linda Kobs, won the Needlework amateur competition for her piece, “Winter Mat.”

• Mary Anne Hendrix, won the Painting professional competition for her piece, “Storyteller.”

• Linda Kobs, won the Painting amateur competition for her piece, “Kansas Sunset.”

• Lilli Peters, won the Quilting professional competition for her piece, “Cox Comb.”

• Kae Bryant, won the Quilting amateur competition for her piece, “Flower Dance.”

• Patrycia Ann Herndon, won the Sculpture/3-D professional competition for her piece, “Armadillo.”

• Joan Vogel, won the Sculpture/3-D amateur competition for her piece, “Summer Sun Flowers.”

The local winners will attend a masterpiece level competition and will be joined by winners from 16 other Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America communities.

The winners’ entries from the masterpiece competition will be published and featured in PMMA’s annual Art is Ageless calendar and note cards.

The 2021 calendar marks the 40th anniversary for the Art is Ageless program.

For more information about Manor of the Plains, contact VanHook at 620-225-1928 or reach him via email at jvanhook@pmma.org.