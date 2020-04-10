High court schedules Saturday morning hearing to determine whether Republican-led panel can override governor’s ban on large church gatherings; prison staff deploy tear gas to end eight-hour standoff with inmates at Lansing after outbreak of infections

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for Saturday morning to resolve a dispute between Gov. Laura Kelly and Republicans who oppose her order to limit the size of church gatherings ahead of Easter Sunday.

Oral arguments will be held electronically, the court said, and information will be provided to the public on how to watch.

Kelly filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the state’s high court to intervene after the Republican-controlled Legislative Coordinating Council overturned her order on a 5-2 party line vote. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also opposed the order and had directed police not to enforce it.

The governor said the order was necessary to protect the health and safety of all Kansans after learning of unspecified outbreaks related to church gatherings in the state. She defended the move in an appearance Thursday night on CNN.

"I live in a political world, and sometimes things just get political,“ Kelly said. ”That's what's happened here, and that's shameful. We have a pandemic here in the state of Kansas, just as we do all across the nation, all across the world. The fact that legislators would use this opportunity to make a political statement is incredible, very irresponsible, and I'm hoping that the Kansas Supreme Court will reaffirm our decision to tell our church congregations that they shouldn't meet in groups larger than 10."

Republicans said they support the public policy of discouraging in-person church services but didn’t want to criminalize the act of worship.

"It is not good policy to endorse an order the attorney general warns infringes on our constitutional rights and has told law enforcement they cannot enforce,“ said Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican from Wichita who is running for a U.S. Senate seat. ”Governor Kelly is playing politics with this lawsuit. She did not contact my office to negotiate any sort of compromise or discuss the possibility of decriminalizing the order. This is still America, where citizens’ voices are heard and our constitution matters.”

The governor said on CNN that she was raised catholic and that her brother, who is a catholic priest, supports her directive to limit the size of church crowds.

"The need to congregate is important, but not during a pandemic,“ Kelly said. ”I hear President Wagle, I just don't agree with her. I'm not trying to suppress religion. I'm just trying to save Kansans' lives."

Kelly’s petition before the Supreme Court says the issue is a matter of life and death. Health officials in Kansas have recorded 42 deaths from the coronavirus, and 1,106 infections.

Under state law, the governor has the power during an emergency declaration to do what is necessary to secure safety and protection for the population. The Legislature before adjourning in March passed a resolution, which is not a law signed by the governor, giving the LCC authority to review and override her executive orders.

The Kansas Supreme Court isn’t being asked to consider the whether Kelly’s executive order is a constitutional violation. Instead, the governor is arguing that the Legislature can’t delegate its authority to an oversight panel of just seven lawmakers.

She is represented in the case by chief counsel Clay Britton, Topeka attorney Pedro Irigonegaray, and Lawrence attorney Lumen Mulligan.

Lansing riot

Corrections employees deployed tear gas Thursday night to end an eight-hour standoff with rioting inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Between 20 and 30 inmates initiated the disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday, said Rebecca Witte, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Corrections. The men damaged property, including computers, security cameras, lights and windows.

Witte said it was too early to say whether the incident was inspired by an outbreak of COVID-19. So far, 12 inmates and 14 staff members at the Lansing prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The riot took place in a medium security cell house that holds up to 150 inmates. Corrections staff is interviewing individuals about the incident.

After the riot began, prison staff quickly exited the building, Witte said. Reinforcements from Topeka, Ellsworth and El Dorado correctional facilities were called to the scene for backup.

At 11 p.m., staff deployed tear gas to take control of the situation. Witte said additional weapons were on hand but not used.

“We wanted to make sure it was going to be safe to re-enter the building,” Witte said. “That’s all I can say at this point.”

The entire cell house has been relocated to a unit in a new facility that is being built at Lansing.

Witte said two inmates suffered minor injuries. No staff members were hurt.

On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates at Lansing who said they are being held in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak. The lawsuit said inmates with symptoms of coronavirus weren’t being tested because they had been threatened against reporting the illness by guards.

ACLU is asking for the expedited release of vulnerable inmates throughout the prison system who are nearing release date or committed minor crimes.

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled arguments in the lawsuit for April 15.