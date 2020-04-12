This week, readers were curious about the Harlem Globetrotters, who pays for our legislators’ travel and what’s being built near the Hutchinson Mall.

Q: In the 1960’s the Harlem Globetrotters came to Hutch to play. Where did they play and when did they play? The recent death of Fred ‘Curly’ Neal has brought back childhood memories of seeing them play in Hutchinson.

The basketball team played in Hutchinson at the Sports Arena annually through the 1950s and 1960s. They returned on and off in recent years, including a stop in town on their 75th anniversary tour in 2001.

I was able to find records in The Hutchinson News each spring for several decades during that time period.

In 1955, the Globetrotters played in Hutchinson as part of a variety show featuring a cast of 35 with an orchestra. Tickets were $1, $1.50 or $2.

According to the Globetrotters’ website, Abe Saperstein founded the team in 1926, and they played their first road game on Jan. 7, 1927, in Hinckley, Ill. Since then, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide. The team popularized the slam dunk, the fast break, the forward and point guard positions and the figure-eight weave.

In all, close to 750 men and women have played for the world-famous team, a team which has entertained popes, kings, queens and presidents around the globe.

Q: Do all our congressmen pay for their flights back to their states themselves or does Uncle Sam pay?

Technically Uncle Sam pays, but returning to the districts they represent, often to conduct town halls and meet with constituents, is official business. The legislator will foot their own travel bill if they’re on vacation.

According to Rep. Roger Marshall’s office, members can use the Members Representational Allowance to travel to and from the district on official business. The MRA is a collective “allowance” that is appropriated to Congress and then divided among member offices.

More details can be found in the Members Congressional Handbook. It’s online at https://cha.house.gov/member-services/handbooks/members-congressional-handbook#Members-Handbook-Travel-Official

Q. Can you please tell me who will be moving into the new building under construction in the "mall area" just south of Dunham's Sporting Goods?

Yep — That's DCF.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families regional service center will remain at its South Hutchinson location while a new building is constructed next to the Hutchinson Mall.

They’ll remain at their current location until then. Plans began in November 2019.

