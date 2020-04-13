She didn't make the world premiere, but at 103 she is still with us.

Olivia Mary de Havilland was born July 1, 1916 in Tokyo, Japan to British parents Walter de Havilland and Lilian Ruse de Havilland, while her father was an English professor at the Imperial University. Her and her younger sister, Joan de Beauvoir who later took the name Joan Fontaine, were both British citizens by birthright. Joan became a famous actress as well.

In 1919, the family left for England, but due to health issues with the sisters, never made it past California. Lilian opted to stay 50 miles south of San Francisco in Saratoga.

At that point the father returned to Japan.

Lilian had a theatrical background and raised them in an arts orientated environment. In 1925, she married department store manager, George Milan Fontaine.

Before graduating high school in 1934, Olivia began acting in amateur productions. Her stepfather gave her an ultimatum; give up acting or leave home. She chose acting and moved in with friends.

Though a successful career in show business requires both talent and charisma, often luck plays an important role.

An assistant of Austrian director Max Reinhardt saw Olivia while she was performing as Puck in Shakespeare's "A Mid-Summer Night's Dream." He liked what he saw and convinced Reinhardt to make her second understudy to the role of Hermia in a professional version of the same play.

Just a week before the production, both the actress and the understudy quit, landing de Havilland that role.

When Warner Bros. tapped Reinhardt to direct a movie version of "Mid Summer Night's Dream," he kept Olivia as Hermia.

At this point, she gave up on her plans of being an English teacher and the 19 year old Olivia de Havilland embarked on an acting career that would span over 50 years.

The first years of her film career were spent appearing in Warner Bros. movies often acting as a Errol Flynn's lover.

One of these films was "Dodge City" which in 1939 premiered in Dodge City.

People around here consider the film "Dodge City" a big deal. But for de Havilland it was a low point in her career. She later stated in Judith M. Kass's 1976 book, "I was in such a depressed state that I could hardly remember my lines."

This may be why de Havilland missed the premiere of "Dodge City."

Or maybe she had bigger fish to fry. That same year she played the role of Melanie Hamilton in the blockbuster "Gone With the Wind."

de Havilland continued to work in films with Flynn, but was not happy constantly cast as Flynn's "girl."

She was more unhappy with Warner Bros.

Finally in 1943, she was able to free herself from the studio, but they "blacklisted" her and she did not act in films for two years.

Shortly before the United States involvement in World War II in 1941, she became a U.S. citizen.

She served the troops with the U.S.O. and other entities. Towards the end of War her career took off again. On August 26, 1946, she married Navy veteran Marcus Goodrich, a journalist and author.

In both 1946 and 1949 de Havilland won Oscars for best starring actress.

In 1949, she had her first child, Benjamin and, in 1950, the family moved to New York.

In 1953, the couple divorced and de Havilland moved to Paris where she lives today.

In 1955, she married French journalist Pierre Galante. In 1956, she had her daughter, Gisèle.

The marriage ended in an amicable divorce in 1979.

Olivia de Havilland continued to work in film, theater and television, until her retirement in 1988.