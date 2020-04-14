This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Ford County continues to increase, with the tally reaching 17 as of Tuesday.

"Ford County Health Department received notice of an additional positive case of COVID-19 Monday night, making the total of four new cases," Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Tuesday report confirmed the 17 Ford County cases with 101 tests having been conducted in the county.

Statewide, 1,426 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, with 69 deaths and 12,721 negative tests.

According to KDHE, the number of cases is also on the rise throughout southwest Kansas, with Finney County recording 16 cases, Seward County showing six, Stanton County showing two, Stevens County showing two and Hamilton, Morton and Scott counties each showing one.

As all eyes are on the governor's office while waiting to learn whether the statewide stay-at-home order will be extended beyond April 19, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday actions have been taken to help workers.

“Through daily technical assistance, four major guidance documents, answers to frequently asked questions, and proactive IT support related to the CARES Act, the department has given states a roadmap of how to get financial relief into the hands of American workers,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Employment and Training Administration John Pallasch in a news release. “After investing half a billion dollars to improve states’ unemployment delivery systems, with more to come, we will see hundreds of billions of dollars flow to the temporarily unemployed when they need it most.”

Cheryl Stanton, administrator of the Wage and Hour Division, said: "With millions of Americans eligible for new and expanded leave programs, the Wage and Hour Division is working tirelessly to answer the public’s questions and conduct outreach to groups and individuals so that employers across the country provide employees with the benefits they need during the coronavirus outbreak. WHD has taken hundreds of complaints and is working to resolve them as soon as possible.”

As National Beef and Cargill confirmed having employees with COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Labor said information has been given to employers on how to combat COVID-19.

“For months, OSHA has been informing employers what they need to do to keep employees safe from COVID-19,” said principal deputy assistant secretary for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Loren Sweatt in a news release. “The documents OSHA has released offer guidance for protecting workers, provide clarity for OSHA enforcement, including requirements for personal protective equipment, and reminds employers that they cannot retaliate against workers who report hazardous conditions.

"And, where we need to, OSHA will take enforcement action to make sure American’s workers are protected.”

