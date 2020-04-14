This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Highway Patrol, local law enforcement agencies across the state have experienced an increase in reports of law enforcement impersonators stopping Kansas travelers.

"In the past several weeks, the KBI has identified approximately 10 reports of suspected law enforcement impersonations occurring in several counties in the state," the KBI said in a news release. "So far, no travelers have reported injuries or stolen property during these incidents."

The KBI said that individuals are in unmarked law enforcement vehicles that are using emergency lights.

"The impersonator often questions whether the driver’s travel is 'essential,’ or asks for workplace documentation," the KBI said.

Gov. Laura Kelly's Executive Order 20-16 stay-at-home order states that “no individual leaving their home in order to perform an activity or function allowed under this order shall be required to carry or present any letter, identification card, or other paper proving they are allowed to leave their home.”

The KBI will continue its work with KHP and local law enforcement agencies in identifying and locating law enforcement impersonators in Kansas.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis and Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr said no reports of law enforcement impersonation have been reported to either agency.

"If you feel you are the target of an impersonator, you should slow down, activate your hazard lights, and call 911 to confirm the vehicle following you is law enforcement," said the KBI. "If you believe you have recently been stopped by a law enforcement impersonator, please contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident."

Additionally, the KBI asks those reporting law enforcement impersonation to also report information online to www.kbi.ks.gov/sar or cal 1-800-KS-CRIME.

To read Executive Order 20-16 in full, visit governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO20-16.pdf.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.