This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Health care workers in long-term care facilities, such as Trinity Manor and SunPorch of Dodge City, are adapting methods of care as they continue to provide for their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LTC has taken extra precautions, to take care of their residents as well as their employees, during this time where the most vulnerable are under their direct care.

"We’ve been very careful to follow all the guidelines, put out by the CDC, CMS, and KDHE," said Marcia Swann, executive director at Trinity Manor.

Both facilities have mandated that only essential health care professionals are allowed access to the building, but even that is in a limited capacity.

According to Swann, many Trinity Manor residents’ appointments have taken place via telehealth practices.

Residents are screened routinely, with their temperature and oxygen saturation levels being taken twice a day, as they are monitored for any signs and symptoms from a list issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

At both long-term care centers, resident care is vigilant with procedures in place and ready to be implemented just in case a resident is feeling ill.

Employees are regularly screened for their temperature and travel as they enter and exit the building and at SunPorch, they are maintaining a strict mask policy when providing care in resident areas.

Trust is placed in health care providers’ knowledge of their residents’ individual habits, as they keep an eye out for change in behaviors possibly caused by COVID-19 symptoms, like the recently revealed loss of sense of taste or smell.

Ryan Salinas, SunPorch administrator, said the facility has adjusted its dining room to maintain constant social distancing practices, with its activity director even making use of a karaoke machine and microphone to call out numbers during regular bingo games.

"We want to do everything we can to keep our staff members and our elders safe," said Salinas.

SunPorch staff were drilled and then observed performing proper ways to equip with and dispose of PPE, per guidelines they received.

At Trinity, personal protective equipment is also offered to residents if they are comfortable using it.

Trinity is actively seeking a means to acquire isolation gowns and is accepting donations, and it will be holding a contest to raise awareness for its need of isolation gowns, as it seeks other ways to reach out to the community creatively.

SunPorch is accepting donations still in a lesser capacity, having already accepted boxes of hand-sewn masks.

SunPorch recently installed air-scrubber units — similar to the ones used by NASA — in its dining room and lobby as it routinely airs out its building.

During this time, it’s easy to feel a little under the weather, but both facilities strive to maintain morale in a time of stress and uncertainty by holding activities.

At Trinity these efforts include daily themed dress-up days, making collages based on pictures showcasing social distancing practices, indoor ice cream carts that can be sponsored so it happens more frequently, and other individual activities that residents can select from a daily menu.

Regular window and door visits have helped maintain positivity, with Trinity even making use of an outside awning from which residents can talk to their families while practicing social distancing.

"I know these practices have been portrayed negatively in the media, but when you’re used to seeing your loved ones and you don’t get to see them all the time, anything’s good," said Salinas.

More avenues for communication through social media have played a big part in keeping residents at both facilities connected with their families, a practice that Trinity is certain will be encouraged post-pandemic.

Trinity has been able to increase staffing and is continuing to do so, temporarily hiring employees who have been laid off by cutbacks and company furloughs.

Swann said this is a way to emphasize that everyone from dietary to housekeeping to nursing staff are essential.

"Awareness for the needs of our elderly, through the community has increased," said Swann. "Battling our three main dragons, loneliness, boredom, and lack of purpose, is a constant, so seeing the community engage our residents to combat these has been encouraging."

Trinity Manor is located at 510 W. Frontview St., and for more information and questions, it can be reached at 620-227-8551.

SunPorch of Dodge City is located at 501 W. Beeson Road and can be reached for more information and questions at 620-227-7512.