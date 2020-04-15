Former Shawnee County District Judge Jan Leuenberger died earlier this week after being involved in a car crash. He was 83.

Leuenberger, who spent his entire life in Topeka, was appointed district court judge in 1995 and served in that position until his retirement in 2010.

According to Leuenberger’s obituary, he started practicing law by joining the Ralph Glenn and Bud Cornish law firm, then transitioned into his own private practice.

He served as an adjunct professor for 29 years at Washburn University, where he taught business law and developed a class on mediation.

Following retirement, Leuenberger spent his time managing downtown Topeka’s GEM building.

Leuenberger had several connections to the GEM building.

His parents, Fritz "Bud" and Laura "Loretta," lived in an apartment in the building where Leuenberger stocked shelves in the grocery store after school. He later went on to run his private practice out of the downtown Topeka building.

He was involved with several nonprofit, civic and sports organizations and participated in 25 triathlons and three marathons.

Leuenberger attended Topeka High School and went on to graduate from Washburn University and Washburn University School of Law.

During his time at Topeka High and Washburn, he was a member of the cheerleading squad.