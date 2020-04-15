According to Martin Rosas, president of UFCW Local 2, which represents about 9,000 meat packaging workers in Kansas, the meat packing plants need to do more to keep their workers safe.

"One of their (the workers’) biggest fears is they are being considered an essential work force but not being given proper safety equipment," Rosas said.

Rosas represents Kansas meat packing workers at Cargill, National Beef and Smithfield Foods in Kansas. He does not represent workers at the Tyson plant in Holcomb; however, he does represent workers at a Tyson plant in Missouri. His district covers Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

More than 70% of the beef and 60% of the pork consumed in the U.S. is processed in meat packing plants by UFCW members.

Although Rosas represents union members, he has heard from union members and nonmembers.

"Cargill has set the stage in how this (protocol) program should be enacted," Rosas said. "This virus is very vicious. Cargill was more receptive about instituting these (safety) measures."

Rosas said although Cargill instituted safety measures several weeks ago, other plants took longer to act.

"Tyson hasn’t done enough safety measures in their plants," Rosas said. "There’s no one (no union representative) looking out for the well being of the worker at that plant (Finney County). The Plexiglas has been in for over two weeks at Cargill, but at Tyson they are just starting to put it in."

Like Cargill, National Beef and Smithfield, Tyson has incrementally implemented safety measures.

"Many of the measures were initiated in early March," said Liz Croston, a spokeswoman for Tyson. "We have been implementing additional measures as the ever-changing situation has evolved."

But Rosas and the workers he represents want more to be done. Because of all the extra gear, including masks and goggles, he said the workers need each plant to slow down the line further. Plants have slowed the line, but according to Rosas, not enough.

Rosas blames the state and the federal government for not implementing safety requirements for workers immediately. In addition, once these measures are in place, he said, they need to be implemented and inspected.

"My biggest fear is that it might be too little too late," he said. "This has been going on for three weeks."