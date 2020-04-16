Local residents soon could see a spring snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for snow tonight and Friday morning.

"We probably could see an inch of snow," said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Magaha said the storm also could produce about 0.75 inch of rain.

A NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth indicates rain will be likely today. And rain may continue into the overnight hours.

The rain could transition to snow or a mix of rain and snow early Friday morning.

A warmup is predicted for early next week. High temperatures this weekend may be in the 60s. And temperatures may reach the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS.

