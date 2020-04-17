This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families and Gov. Laura Kelly announced earlier this week that an emergency food assistance benefit will be distributed to current program households.

Kansans will be receiving the maximum benefit allowed through an emergency allotment.

“The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows states to provide this emergency assistance,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “We know these additional funds will allow families to purchase more essential groceries for their family while also reducing their visits to grocery stores during this time of social distancing.”

According to DCF, the maximum monthly benefit for a family of four is $646.

“At a time when we are seeing long lines at food distribution sites these additional funds are necessary to keep Kansans fed,” Kelly said. “I also want to thank all of the eligibility workers who are making sure this money gets to families quickly.”

To receive the emergency funds, no application is necessary. Families will begin to see their March emergency benefit on their EBT card beginning April 15 with the distribution following the standard alphabetical schedule.

April emergency benefits will be distributed in mid to late May.

The emergency allotment will be for March and April only and households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment will not be eligible.

To apply for food assistance, visit the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 visit, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

