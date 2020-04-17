This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Ford County as the the Kansas Department of Health and Environment numbers for Friday show 84 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert, the Ford County Health Department recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

"The increase in cases the last few days is attributed to the health department investigation team identifying close contacts of already confirmed positive cases," Gilbert said. "We do not have evidence of community spread even though we have seen a lot of positive cases recently.

"We have been able to identify the main sources of spread, have been in contact with them and their close contacts, ordered quarantines and multiple tests. Since we are identifying more contacts, we are testing more people and that will increase the amount of positive cases."

Gilbert added that those who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been cooperating and following quarantine orders and recovering at home.

"If, at any time, we feel that a source of spread is a 'public place,' we will work with that agency/business/entity to provide information to the public," Gilbert said.

As other Kansas counties issue announcements on places being a source of the spread, Gilbert said it is because of where their cases are and as of now Ford County does not have a public place as a source of spread.

"We have been able to specifically identify the original positive cases and who they were in contact with and all of those individuals have been identified, evaluated, tested and quarantined if necessary," Gilbert said. "One major note is that many individuals were not practicing social distancing and/or observing the stay-at-home order and that has contributed to more exposures to close contacts resulting in more positive cases."

As to the differing number of cases between the Ford County Health Department and KDHE, Ford County is reporting all positive/presumptive positive cases.

"KDHE is responsible for reporting on all 105 counties in Kansas so their staff cannot always add cases to the system the same time we do, so our numbers will not always match," Gilbert said. "That has to do with timing between each local health department and KDHE.

"This the main reason why we are not reporting a 'running total' of cases because our reports may not always match KDHE’s reports on a daily basis, so we provide only the facts that we have in front of us at the time of each report.

"Even if the KDHE's numbers differ from ours, we are still investigating every single case we have in front of us."

At least one COVID-19 case of an employee was confirmed by both National Beef and Cargill plants in Dodge City.

Whether or not more employees have been confirmed to have the virus, a National Beef spokesperson said, "They are not releasing that information."

As of press time, Cargill had not responded to inquiries about any increase in its employee cases.

According to the KDHE daily report of the 84 Ford County cases, only one has been hospitalized, and 201 people have been tested.

For the state, the number of cases is at 1,705 with 84 deaths and 15,196 negative tests.

