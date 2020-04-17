In a special Dodge City Commission meeting on Thursday, commissioners approved two public hearings scheduled for two Rural Housing Incentive District Projects.

The public hearings will be held during the city commission meeting at 7 p.m. May 18.

According to Dodge City special projects coordinator Mollea Wainscott, the hearing will be for the public to consider the findings necessary for establishment of the new housing districts.

One RHID is for the Wagon Wheel No. 3 project in Dodge City by Volz Builders LLC.

"Wagon Wheel No. 3 is a new housing development which will be for 34 new single-family houses," Wainscott said.

According to city officials, the city commissioned a Housing Needs Analysis, which reflected a critical shortage of housing available in the community in 2008 and later adopted a resolution providing for several incentive programs in order to encourage housing development in the city in 2009, among them being the RHID.

The most recent Housing Needs Analysis was completed in 2018 and continued to show Dodge City as having a major housing shortage.

According to Wainscott, the establishment of the RHID will provide an incentive needed to entice developers to and in the community.

The second RHID hearing is for the Candletree No. 6 project also being developed through Volz Builders.

"Candletree No. 6 will be 39 new single-family units," Wainscott said.

Both public hearing resolutions were approved with a 5-0 vote.

