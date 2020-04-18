Federal judge says Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order limiting size of church events to 10 people violates 1st Amendment; the court says Kelly is singling out churches for harsher treatment than other places where crowds gather; temporary order blocks enforcement at two churches that sued

TOPEKA — A federal judge Saturday issued a temporary restraining order in support of two Baptist churches challenging Gov. Laura Kelly’s limit on the size of church gatherings because her attempt to inhibit spread of coronavirus likely violates the constitutional right to freely exercise religion.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes’ ruling said an order signed by Kelly to shrink church meetings to no more than 10 individuals "expressly restrict religious activity" and appear to conflict with the First Amendment.

Kelly issued the controversial edict ahead of Easter Sunday to deter large church gatherings because she said they pose a public safety threat. As of Saturday, coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas have been tied to five church events that public health officials are linking to six deaths and 80 infections.

An Arizona group filed the federal lawsuit Thursday on behalf of two Kansas churches to force a federal judicial review of Kelly’s order.

Broomes, appointed to the bench by President Donald Trump in 2018 and hearing cases in Wichita, said Kelly appears to single out churches and religious activities for stricter treatment than other places where large gatherings can be expected, including airports, child care centers, hotels, food pantries, work places and retail establishments.

The federal court’s restraining order blocks enforcement of the governor’s directive in regards to plaintiffs First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City. The churches agreed to convene while abiding by safety protocols, which include checking temperature of attendees, not allowing anyone infected with COVID-19 to be present at services an making people sit six feet apart.

"The court recognizes that the current pandemic presents an unprecedented health crisis in Kansas, and in this country," Broomes wrote in his ruling. "The governor has an immense and sobering responsibility to act quickly to protect the lives of Kansans from a deadly epidemic. The court would not issue any restraint, temporary or otherwise, if the evidence showed such action would substantially interfere with that responsibility."

Kelly pointed to eight other legal challenges to similar gubernatorial orders restricting church gatherings. The Kansas case is the first time a court has ruled against limits on big gatherings, she said.

"This is not about religion," Kelly said. "This is about a public health crisis. This ruling was just a preliminary step. There is still a long way to go in this case, and we will continue to be proactive and err on the side of caution where Kansans’ health and safety is at stake."

Republican legislators voted to overturn the executive order about church attendance prior to Easter Sunday. Kelly responded by seeking an emergency online hearing before the Kansas Supreme Court. The state’s highest court determined the legislative panel didn’t have authority to override the governor during a state of emergency, but the justices didn’t wade into the constitutional questions.

The Kansas churches, backed by lawyers with the Alliance Defending Freedom, turned to federal court with a request for an injunction.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the governor should accept the federal court’s temporary order and end the legal struggle. He previously advised law enforcement against enforcing her mass gathering-order as it related to religious meetings.

"Today's judicial ruling is a much-needed reminder that the Constitution is not under a stay-home order and the Bill of Rights cannot be quarantined," the attorney general said. "The Constitution protects our liberties especially during times of crisis."

Schmidt also said he personally believed churches, synagogues, temples and mosques should cancel all in-person services.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Saturday that 86 have died and 1,790 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kansas.