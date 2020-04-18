Two long-standing annual events have been canceled because of the coronavirus.

The 28th annual Mulvane Art Fair, scheduled to take place June 6-7, has been canceled with no plans to reschedule this year’s fair.

The announcement came April 10 on the Mulvane Art Museum’s Facebook page.

“We did not feel we could in good conscience move forward with plans to host the event which brings nearly 90 artists from various parts of the country and attracts upwards of 4,000 visitors each year,” the post said.

Symphony in the Fills Hills announced Friday it will cancel its yearly signature event that was to be held June 13 in Wabaunsee County.

“The decision to cancel the 2020 Signature Event is heartbreaking, but the health and well-being of our audience, performers and the communities of Wabaunsee County and the Flint Hills region are of utmost importance right now,” said Leslie VonHolten, executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.

The event brings about 7,000 people each year to a private pasture in the Flint Hills where they can take prairie walks, listen to talks, cowboy poetry and a sunset concert performed by the Kansas City Symphony.