The Dodge City Chapter of AMBUCS raffle was held April 13.

Originally the AMBUCS Charity Auction was intended to be held on March 27, at Central Station Bar and Grill, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic it had been put on an indefinite hiatus.

First prize was Jennifer Oliveras, who won a 900-square-inch Pit Boss Pellet Grill.

Second prize went to Mercy Casey, who won a 55-inch Samsung smart television set.

Third prize was Michelle Miller, who won a Facebook Portal device.

“We went ahead and closed out the raffle, because we still had a lot of people asking, because we're already past the date, we said we were going to draw names,” said David Grayson, service committee chairman for AMBUCS Dodge City Chapter.

Grayson is set to become the chapter president in June, succeeding current president Merle Kaufman.

The Dodge City Chapter of AMBUCS is one of over 140 chapters of the greater National AMBUCS Inc. nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to servicing children and adults with disabilities in their communities by working with local physical therapists.

The Dodge City chapter works closely with Philips Chiropractic.

Most prominently this includes building and providing Amtryke therapeutic tricycles to people who are otherwise unable to operate a traditional bicycle and awarding scholarships, typically for people going into physical therapy.

The chapter also plays a large part in gathering funding for building ramps, making buildings and home more handicap accessible.

The AMBUCS charity auction is where most of the funding for its mission comes from and this year would have been its third year.

Currently, the auction items are being held on display at the Village Square Mall.

AMBUCS can still build and provide Amtrykes to people during this time, upon request. For more information, visit www.dodgecityambucs.org.