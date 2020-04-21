Applications for a ballot by mail will be sent out to active voters, according to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox.

The ballots will be for both the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general election.

"If you are unaffiliated, and wish to vote in the Aug. 4 primary, you must affiliate with a party in order to vote in the primary," Cox said. "There will be a voter registration application that you can fill out and return with your application for a ballot by mail.

"This only applies to registered unaffiliated voters for the primary election."

To change party affiliation for the primary election, the deadline will be noon June 1.

For questions on registration, call 620-227-4551 or 620-227-4550. To check voter registration online, visit https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/Home.do.

"I hope to have the applications mailed out to active voters by the first week of May," Cox said. "If you do not receive an application, please call the office to check on your registration."

Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary will be mailed out on July 15.

"If someone needs to file for offices that are up for election the filing deadline is June 1 at noon," Cox said.

For filing packets, call 620-227-4550 to set up an appointment time to get the packets or to attest your papers.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.