Late Monday afternoon, Dodge City USD 443 posted on its Facebook page that a kitchen staff employee at Ross Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Dodge City Public Schools received notification by Ford County Health Department this afternoon that one kitchen staff employee at Ross Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," the Facebook post said. "School officials, as directed by Ford County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, quarantined all kitchen staff working at Ross.

"As an added safety precaution, school officials also quarantined the custodians on duty at Ross."

Employees have been distributing meals to children since March 23, when school facilities were closed for the school year by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The meal plan would run through the remainder of the scheduled school year for people ages 18 and younger.

"Dodge City Public Schools serves approximately 2,500 meals per day," Dodge City USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker said. "All staff are following all safety and sanitation regulations, disinfecting and sanitizing daily."

Meals will continue to be available at Ross Elementary but will be made at an off-site location and delivered to the school under the same distribution schedule.

Meal pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Central Elementary School, Linn Elementary School, Miller Elementary School, Comanche Middle School, Dodge City Middle School and Las Brisas Trailer Park.

Ross Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary School and Wilroads Gardens Elementary School pickup times are the same but offer fresh fruit and vegetables as well.

Students must be present to receive the grab-and-go meals at the distribution locations under social distancing guidelines.

