Within "a day or two" after a statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, Shawnee County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino anticipates he will allow the reopening of most businesses here that were ordered closed to fight the spread of COVID-19, he said Tuesday.

"We want to send people back to work," Pezzino said during a podcast on CJOnline.com.

He indicated local health officials plan to work in stages to remove the various restrictions currently in place.

"There’s going to be several steps in 14-day increments that can only happen if nothing bad really takes place in the previous period," he said.

Pezzino, who has the power to take whatever steps are necessary to save lives during the current pandemic, said local officials were in the process of creating plans for a phased approach for returning this community to normal.

He said that until Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly lifts a statewide stay-at-home order, which is set to remain in effect until May 3, he lacks the power to ease the restrictions in place in Shawnee County.

But once that order is lifted, Pezzino said, he intends to quickly allow most closed businesses to reopen while facing some restrictions.

Allowing those businesses to reopen may be the only change Pezzino makes at first, he said.

And some types of businesses may not be allowed to reopen at first because they involve too much contact between the business operators and customers, Pezzino said. He wouldn’t share specifics.

Fourteen days after allowing most businesses to reopen, Pezzino said he hoped to be able to allow the others to reopen, provided this community appears to be continuing to make progress against COVID-19.

Fourteen days after that, Pezzino said, he hopes to be able to consider lifting some other restrictions, including potentially allowing some gatherings that couldn’t previously take place.

The 14-day period is not an "arbitrary number" but instead is the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Pezzino said.

He said it wasn’t clear how long it would take to return to normal overall.

"My hope is that if everything goes well — and it’s a big ’if’ — over a period of a few months, we should go back to as much of a normal situation as we possibly can," he said.

Pezzino said the only restrictions he anticipated would remain in place for longer than that would be those affecting gatherings of thousands of people.

Pezzino acknowledged he’s receiving increasing pressure to relax restrictions.

"What I’m seeing now is people are becoming a little more impatient, and I can relate to that," he said. "I am becoming impatient myself."

He said he thought impatience was increasing here largely because Shawnee County has been better able to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 than perhaps other counties have.

That is not because Shawnee County is "better" than the others, but because of a combination of preparedness, luck and an "incredible job" being done here by public health professionals, Pezzino said.

Shawnee County’s number of COVID-19 cases rose by one Tuesday, to 95 from 94 on Monday, according to a community impact dashboard made available on the website of the Shawnee County Health Agency.

The comparatively slow increase in COVID-19 cases here leaves some people questioning why they are still "stuck at home," Pezzino said.

"That is the kind of pressure I’m starting to feel more, and understandably so," he said.

Pezzino said he believes a community cannot be healthy unless it has a good economy, but that it also can’t have a strong economy unless people are healthy.

He said he and other local officials are consequently preparing a step-by-step approach aimed at determining "what things will look like when we start lifting these restrictions," he said.

"It’s not ’if,’" he said. "It’s ’when.’ It’s coming. It’s coming soon. It’s coming as quickly as we can. But we want to do it in a balanced way that can assure both public health and as strong an economy as we can possibly have."

Pezzino said that local officials are considering, once bars and restaurants reopen to dine-in customers, requiring them to follow restrictions that might include limiting the number of people in their business and imposing social distancing requirements.